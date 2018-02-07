How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-Hop Spot
How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince's "When Doves Cry"

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rapper Joey Badass has been out here silently making moves and ever evolving as an artist. He recently did a rendition of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry,” which, for some, might sound like sacrilege at first, but he put a dope, unique spin on it. Instead, he sang, “When Thugs Cry.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

