Rapper Joey Badass has been out here silently making moves and ever evolving as an artist. He recently did a rendition of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry,” which, for some, might sound like sacrilege at first, but he put a dope, unique spin on it. Instead, he sang, “When Thugs Cry.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: How Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Originally Sounded With T-Pain & Joey Badass [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Can Joey Badass & Others Really Say They Helped Inspire Jay-Z’s “4:44?” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen
- Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Is Receiving Threats
- Why Jordan Peele Shouldn’t Make A Sequel To “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quincy Jones Spills The Tea About Dating Ivanka Trump
- Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Wasn’t Black Panther Writer Roxane Gay Invited To The Movie Premiere? [EXCLUSIVE]