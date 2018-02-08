Will Smith’s Ode To Jaden [VIDEO]

Jaden Smith had Big Willy style footsteps to follow, being the child of Black entertainment royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Follow @TheRSMS

But the eccentric 19-year-old paved his own down to Mars path, finding success in his recent hit, ‘Icon.’

Proud dad Will Smith celebrated his son’s 100 million Spotify streams milestone by recreating his son’s music video…in dad slippers.

Take a look:

Humbled Jaden called his dad’s spoof the “funniest thing” he’s ever seen in his life, and thanked him for teaching him how to love:

#FamilyGoals

The Latest:

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things 40 photos Launch gallery 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things 1. Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae. Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan. Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush. Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring. Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That’s a big ass 6Plus, right? Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family. Source:Splash 6 of 40 7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya. Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl’s DMs. Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart. Source:Splash 9 of 40 10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages. Source:Splash 10 of 40 11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power. Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z. Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake’s shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper’s MTV performance. Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father. Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance. Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us. Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham. Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet. Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean. Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship’s wing. Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears. Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces. Source:Splash 22 of 40 23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard. Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason. Source:Splash 24 of 40 25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae. Source:Splash 25 of 40 26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt. Source:Splash 26 of 40 27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase. Source:Splash 27 of 40 28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 28 of 40 29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 29 of 40 30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 30 of 40 31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z’s lips. Source:Splash 31 of 40 32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow. Source:Splash 32 of 40 33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips. Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Jaden Smith with his woes. Source:Splash 34 of 40 35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself. Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids’ days by taking selfies with someone else’s phone. Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan. Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, “Nanna Nanna Nanna, I’m with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber.” Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man. Source:Splash 39 of 40 40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy. Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith’s Ode To Jaden [VIDEO] 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

RELATED LINKS

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Brings A Hair-y Accessory To The 2017 Met Gala

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Father & Son Fashion: Will & Jaden Smith Attend ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere