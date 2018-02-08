Jaden Smith had Big Willy style footsteps to follow, being the child of Black entertainment royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
But the eccentric 19-year-old paved his own down to Mars path, finding success in his recent hit, ‘Icon.’
Proud dad Will Smith celebrated his son’s 100 million Spotify streams milestone by recreating his son’s music video…in dad slippers.
Take a look:
Humbled Jaden called his dad’s spoof the “funniest thing” he’s ever seen in his life, and thanked him for teaching him how to love:
#FamilyGoals
The Latest:
- How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]
- Keyshia Cole Leaves “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”
- Jeff Johnson Explains Why That Quincy Jones Interview Is Required Reading [EXCLUSIVE]
- Xscape Shares Touching Stories Of Their Kids Reactions To Seeing Them Perform [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kevin Hart’s Animated Series “Lil Kev” Picked Up By FOX
- Will Smith’s Ode To Jaden [VIDEO]
- Sherri Shepherd Calls Out Staples For Allegedly Racially Profiling Her [VIDEO]
- 13 Things We Learned From Quincy Jones In Vulture
- Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Got Between The Sheets With Marlon Brando
- Is Eric Holder Going To Run For President In 2020?
40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things
40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things
1. Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae.Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan.Source:Getty 2 of 40
3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush.Source:Getty 3 of 40
4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring.Source:Getty 4 of 40
5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That’s a big ass 6Plus, right?Source:Getty 5 of 40
6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family.Source:Splash 6 of 40
7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya.Source:Getty 7 of 40
8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl’s DMs.Source:Getty 8 of 40
9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart.Source:Splash 9 of 40
10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages.Source:Splash 10 of 40
11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power.Source:Getty 11 of 40
12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z.Source:Getty 12 of 40
13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake’s shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper’s MTV performance.Source:Getty 13 of 40
14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father.Source:Getty 14 of 40
15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance.Source:Getty 15 of 40
16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us.Source:Getty 16 of 40
17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham.Source:Getty 17 of 40
18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet.Source:Getty 18 of 40
19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean.Source:Getty 19 of 40
20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship’s wing.Source:Getty 20 of 40
21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears.Source:Getty 21 of 40
22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces.Source:Splash 22 of 40
23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard.Source:Getty 23 of 40
24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason.Source:Splash 24 of 40
25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae.Source:Splash 25 of 40
26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt.Source:Splash 26 of 40
27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase.Source:Splash 27 of 40
28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash 28 of 40
29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash 29 of 40
30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash 30 of 40
31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z’s lips.Source:Splash 31 of 40
32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow.Source:Splash 32 of 40
33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips.Source:Getty 33 of 40
34. Jaden Smith with his woes.Source:Splash 34 of 40
35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself.Source:Getty 35 of 40
36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids’ days by taking selfies with someone else’s phone.Source:Getty 36 of 40
37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan.Source:Getty 37 of 40
38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, “Nanna Nanna Nanna, I’m with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber.”Source:Getty 38 of 40
39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man.Source:Splash 39 of 40
40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy.Source:Getty 40 of 40
RELATED LINKS
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Brings A Hair-y Accessory To The 2017 Met Gala
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle
Father & Son Fashion: Will & Jaden Smith Attend ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere