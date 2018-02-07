Entertainment News
Why Michael B. Jordan Still Lives At Home With His Parents [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Michael B. Jordan has been working hard these last couple years and has grown to be an amazing actor. According to VIBE, he recently came by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about “Black Panther” as well as some other hot topics. The last time he was on the show DeGeneres gave him a vacuum for his home.

Fans were shocked to find out then that the 30-year-old still lived with his parents. Jordan said, “I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting. You get home-cooked meals but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night.”

He mentioned that sometimes his mom catches him a little naked. While on the show he also talked about working out and getting ready to shoot “Creed 2.” After that’s over Jordan will start looking for his own home, but until he’ll stay right where he is.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kobe Bryant, Michael B Jordan, Khloe Kardashian & More

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kobe Bryant, Michael B Jordan, Khloe Kardashian & More

