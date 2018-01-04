Calls Mount To Boycott “Black Panther” Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. Twitter has been on fire about the film for months but there has allegedly been some side-eyes about Jordan and his dating history.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Back in 2015, Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film, was rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner and said this, “They see white and Black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f*cking know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right?” He also added, “A lot of Black fans were feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman’ and that whole thing. I get it, but on the other hand it’s, like, relax. You know—it’s 2015. It’s okay! People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the fuck it is. It’s just the new world, you know what I mean?” Many people interpreted Jordan as saying he doesn’t see color, which was strange to some considering Black women were his core fan-base.
After tons of backlash, Jordan released a statement to Essence.com, which read in part, “My fans who are women mean the world to me. This is especially true of Black women, who as a group have supported my work long before the industry knew my name. I deeply regret and am ashamed that I said anything to disappoint or disparage them.” He also wrote, “Although some of what I said was taken out of context, I take full responsibility for the interview and I apologize for the hurt and confusion it has caused. This has been an important lesson for me. I humbly ask my fans to grow with me, as I learn more about myself and this industry.” That said, the side-eyes from many in the Black community never stopped.
Fast-forward to today, Michael B. Jordan allegedly has a girlfriend who people believe to be white — Ashlyn Castro. Here is a picture of them, but there is no confirmation they are together.
Her racial identity isn’t clear but, reportedly, some folks are calling for a boycott of the movie. See below:
Some people are cosigning the boycott:
Others believe the boycott is ridiculous:
Who knows how legit this boycott is, but if there is any truth to it, remember that Black Panther is not just a Michael B. Jordan film — he doesn’t even play Black Panther, it’s Chadwick Boseman. Hopefully, people can let go of who the supporting actor is dating and enjoy one of the most anticipated Black films in years.
The Latest:
- Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization
- Calls Mount To Boycott “Black Panther” Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman
- Why Chocolate Might Go Extinct
- Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can Alicia Keys Keep Her Name Out Of Swizz Beatz’s Fraud Drama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Solar Princess Sings New Years Song “For The Whole World” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Waka Flocka Flame & Gucci Mane Fell Out
- How Mike Tyson Is Cashing In On Cali’s New Marijuana Legislation [EXCLUSIVE]
- Another Arrest Made In Bonfire Beating Of Two Black Teens [VIDEO]
- Don Lemon Brings In The New Year With A Kiss From His Boyfriend [VIDEO]
Best Photos Comic Con 2017
Best Photos Comic Con 2017
1. Comic Con 2017 Day 11 of 49
2. Comic Con 2017 Day 12 of 49
3. Comic Con 2017 Day 13 of 49
4. Comic Con 2017 Day 14 of 49
5. Comic Con 2017 Day 15 of 49
6. Comic Con 2017 Day 16 of 49
7. Comic Con 2017 Day 17 of 49
8. Comic Con 2017 Day 18 of 49
9. Comic Con 2017 Day 19 of 49
10. Comic Con 2017 Day 110 of 49
11. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos11 of 49
12. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos12 of 49
13. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos13 of 49
14. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos14 of 49
15. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos15 of 49
16. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos16 of 49
17. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos17 of 49
18. Comic Con Day 218 of 49
19. Comic Con Day 219 of 49
20. Comic Con Day 220 of 49
21. Comic Con Day 221 of 49
22. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos22 of 49
23. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos23 of 49
24. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos24 of 49
25. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos25 of 49
26. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos26 of 49
27. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos27 of 49
28. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos28 of 49
29. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos29 of 49
30. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos30 of 49
31. Comic Con Day 231 of 49
32. Comic Con Day 332 of 49
33. Comic Con Day 333 of 49
34. Comic Con Day 334 of 49
35. Comic Con Day 335 of 49
36. Comic Con Day 336 of 49
37. Comic Con Day 337 of 49
38. Comic Con Day 338 of 49
39. Comic Con Day 339 of 49
40. Comic Con Day 240 of 49
41. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 441 of 49
42. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 442 of 49
43. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 443 of 49
44. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 444 of 49
45. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 445 of 49
46. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 446 of 49
47. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 447 of 49
48. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 448 of 49
49. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 449 of 49
SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight, Essence
SEE ALSO:
Rumored Marvel Comics Film Adaptation Of ‘Black Panther’ Could Spark Necessary Revolution
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff