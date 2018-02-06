Nas Reminds Fans Why He’s One Of The Greatest Rappers Alive [VIDEO]

Nearly 24 years ago Nas gave us the “Illmatic” album. It is known as a classic hip-hop album that showed off his amazing rap talent. According to Revolt, Nas was recently honored by the New York City’s mayor’s office and then delivered a concert like we’ve never seen before.

Follow @TheRSMS

He put a twist on the classic “Illmatic” album by rapping with the National Symphony Orchestra. The performance was in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center. He performed “It Aint’t Hard to Tell,” N.Y. State of Mine” and more.

During his performance the rapper said, “Thank you for giving me 20 years of your ears.” Watch the performance and let us know your thoughts of it. We wonder if more rappers will do unforgettable performances like this.

RELATED: Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic, Dave East & Rapsody Coming To Netflix [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Nicki Minaj & Nas Breakup?

The Latest:

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 18 photos Launch gallery 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 1. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 1 of 18 2. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 2 of 18 3. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 3 of 18 4. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 4 of 18 5. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 5 of 18 6. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 6 of 18 7. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 7 of 18 8. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Courtesy 9 of 18 10. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 11 of 18 12. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 12 of 18 13. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 13 of 18 14. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 14 of 18 15. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 15 of 18 16. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 16 of 18 17. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 17 of 18 18. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Nas Reminds Fans Why He’s One Of The Greatest Rappers Alive [VIDEO] 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones