Did Nicki Minaj & Nas Breakup?

Nas and Nicki Minaj began dating in June of 2017, but according to TMZ they have decided to call it quits. Weeks ago rumors spread the Minaj was pregnant, but it looks like that isn’t true either. Some sources say that living in different cities hurt their relationship and it didn’t work out.
Nas is continuing to work on his record label and his growing chicken and waffles restaurant, Sweet Chick. Minaj is also working on music and business ventures. Sources say they aren’t going to bad mouth each other and probably won’t have much of a friendship. 2018 just began love will happen for both of them again.
