Is Kylie Jenner Having Regrets About Who Her Baby Daddy Is?

Kylie Jenner is allegedly having a baby soon, but reports are swirling that her baby daddy, Travis Scott hasn’t been in her life. According to Hollywood Life, her ex Tyga was always there by her side and now she wishes he was her baby daddy. Insiders also mentioned that her and Scott are having a rocky relationship.

Some reports say, “She has been having trouble sleeping late at night, worrying about her decisions. Kylie can’t help but wonder how things would be different if her baby was Tyga’s. She misses her ex Tyga, who was always caring and present, and she is beginning to think it should have been Tyga’s baby, not Travis.” Jenner was with Tyga for three years and only spent a couple months with Scott before getting pregnant.

While they were together she watched Tyga be a good dad to his son, King Cairo. We aren’t saying Scott will be a bad father, but reports show that he hasn’t been very supportive to her. We will have to wait and see what happens when the baby comes.

