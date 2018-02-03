Will LeBron James Ruin His Legacy If He Moves To Golden State? [EXCLUSIVE]

The rumor mill has recently begun stirring up chatter about NBA great LeBron James. Reports have said he is considering moving to the Golden State Warriors. Most NBA fans are outraged at the idea, including Stephen A. Smith, who says that would “tarnish his legacy forever.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

