Tank Shows Off His Body And Morning Routine [VIDEO]

Tank is apart of the hit show “BET’s Mancave” show where they discuss different topics. In an exclusive video the singer takes fans around for his morning ritual. While we all might think Tank wakes up looking the way he does, he has several people that help him achieve his look.

According to BET, when the singer walks in he looks to see what he will be wearing for the show. He then goes to get his haircut and let fans in on a small secret on grooming. In the video he walks around shirtless to show his other co-host about pushups, but just flaunts his body. We hope they can show us some more behind the scene looks at what goes down before the show.

The Latest:

