Tisha Campbell Commends Simone Biles For Her Taking Power Back From Doctor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tisha Campbell-Martin was chatting with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” when Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea tried to get her to spill something concrete about the rumored “Martin” reboot. Tisha also talks about her excitement to play Nellie Biles, the grandmother to Simone Biles, in the biopic about the 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist. Tisha talks about her nervousness to portray the woman authentically, and not wanting to let her down when she visited the set.

Tisha also talks about being a rape survivor, and feeling for the women who have come forward as a part of the recent #MeToo movement. She talks about Simone Biles being one of the women who came forward against gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar, who has since gotten 40-175 years in prison for assaulting over 200 athletes. Tisha explains how we as a community have to instill in our kids that they have our support always, especially when it comes to reporting incidents of violation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

