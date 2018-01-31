Ne-Yo’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTO]

A couple month ago Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith announced that they were going to have a baby boy. According to Ebony, Smith gave birth and they are very happy. Days she shared a sonogram picture with fans and wrote a touching message.

Follow @TheRSMS

Smith said, “S A V A G E!!! You all can live in the boxes society built for you but don’t ever put mine in any!! Baby boy you will rule whatever world you build for yourself and I’ll be there every step of the way to hold your hand and remind you of the SAVAGE KING you are! Nothing or no one can define you but YOU! #isaidwhatisaid #TheQueenOfKINGS 👑.” She dealt with a couple complications and had to have an emergency c-section.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, but doctors were able to deliver him safely. Smith shared a photo of the happy couple with their son and she said, “The absolute best moment in my life thus far ( Aside from marrying you @neyo) The arrival of SJ was the most terrifying and beautiful day ever! I had to have a emergency C-section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck TWICE! Talk about scary!!! But @drsherryr was so quick saving him and getting him in my arms 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 I’m choosing to deliver VBAC ( vaginal birth after Csection) this time and I’m so terrified but I feel I am strong enough to do it 💪🏽 Has anyone else done VBAC? Comment below! I’d love to hear your stories 💙💙.” Congratulations to this happy couple!”

RELATED: Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal

RELATED: Ne-Yo On How His “Step Up” Series Is Better Than The Movies [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ne-Yo Talks About The Day He Called His Mom At Work & Told Her To Quit [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: