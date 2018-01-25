How The African Union Is Preparing To Clap Back At Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

This Sunday, the semi-annual meeting of the African heads of state will be held at the African Union. The chairman of the African Union released a statement ahead of the meeting, explaining that Trump‘s remarks about immigration from “sh*thole” countries have not been forgotten.
In fact, Africa’s leadership is still thinking on what they’re going to do about it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jeff Johnson‘s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
