Paternity Results: Man Has Exact Count Of How Many Times They Smashed [EXCLUSIVE]

On a Paternity Test Tuesday, 29-year-old Dorita and 27-year-old Preston are trying to figure out the parentage of 29-week-old Chico. The two met while Dorita was working at the dentist’s office where Preston got his braces done. Preston is suspicious about the baby being his because they had a purely sexual relationship and agreed to be non-exclusive. He’s also in a more serious relationship now, and doesn’t want to mess it up.
Dorita, however, is 100% sure that the baby is his, because despite their agreement, she says she’s not the type to mess with multiple people at once. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Part II:
