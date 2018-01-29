The divorce drama between Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga continues. Months ago the two made headlines after Hudson tried to obtain a protective order against Otunga. The singer also made allegations about Otunga stating that he didn’t work and claimed he was lazy.
According to TMZ, Otunga is now firing back and calling Hudson a liar. Otunga in legal documents mentioned that Hudson gave him an ultimatum and told him to stop wrestling so that he could be with his family more. Working for the WWE was how Otunga maintained an income.
He wrestled full-time, but stopped and to just work on entertainment projects for them. Otunga claims that Hudson talks about him not working and just wants to collect checks from her. His focus right now is raising their 8-year-old son and mentioned Hudson only cares about making money.
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Tapped To Star In Aretha Franklin Biopic
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Asks Court To Demand Ex-Fiancee Get A Job
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In Domestic Abuse Investigation
The Latest:
- Is Monica Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?
- David Otunga Calls Jennifer Hudson A Liar
- Did The Grammys Do Jay-Z And “4:44” Wrong? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Does The End Of Childish Gambino Mean The End Of His Rap Career? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kirk Frost Writes Heartfelt Message After His Mother Passes Away
- Dave Chappelle Delivered The Perfect Short & Funny Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Could Morgan Freeman Lose To Peter Dinklage In The Super Bowl Rap Battle? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Returns To Reality TV