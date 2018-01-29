Entertainment News
David Otunga Calls Jennifer Hudson A Liar

The divorce drama between Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga continues. Months ago the two made headlines after Hudson tried to obtain a protective order against Otunga. The singer also made allegations about Otunga stating that he didn’t work and claimed he was lazy.

According to TMZ, Otunga is now firing back and calling Hudson a liar. Otunga in legal documents mentioned that Hudson gave him an ultimatum and told him to stop wrestling so that he could be with his family more. Working for the WWE was how Otunga maintained an income.

He wrestled full-time, but stopped and to just work on entertainment projects for them. Otunga claims that Hudson talks about him not working and just wants to collect checks from her. His focus right now is raising their 8-year-old son and mentioned Hudson only cares about making money.

