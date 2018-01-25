Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jennifer Hudson Asks Court To Demand Ex-Fiancee Get A Job

Cheri Saunders, Eurweb.com

Posted 2 hours ago
651 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Hudson would like a judge to order her estranged fiancee, David Otunga, to get and keep a job.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hudson told the court, as part of the couple’s volatile custody and support battle over their son, that she plans to file a motion to force Otunga to “seek employment” and “maintain a job diary.”

Hudson will not be filing the motions publicly but will present them to the judge later this month, according to The Blast. She’ll also seek to have the entire case sealed.

In another proposed filing, J-Hud says she’ll also seek to dismiss outright Otunga’s motion to have her sanctioned for being in contempt of court. That drama stemmed from Otunga accusing Hudson of being hypocritical by demanding he be barred from speaking about their ongoing case to the media, while she continued to release statements and give interviews about the split.

The Latest:

Jennifer Hudson Shuts Down The BET Honors + More Celeb Pics

10 photos Launch gallery

Jennifer Hudson Shuts Down The BET Honors + More Celeb Pics

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Asks Court To Demand Ex-Fiancee Get A Job

Jennifer Hudson Shuts Down The BET Honors + More Celeb Pics

(Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega / PR Photos)

David Otunga , jennifer hudson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show