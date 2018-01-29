Bruno Mars Wins Big At 2018 Grammy Awards

The Grammys returned to New York for the first time in 15 years, and producers made sure to make this year’s awards ceremony worthy of the city that never sleeps.
In case you missed the show, here are a few highlights of the evening.
Bruno Mars Has The Best Night Ever
“Finesse” was a major mood when Bruno and Cardi B debuted the In Living Color-inspired visual.
The only thing missing from the video was some Cross Colors, but they corrected the oversight at the Grammys. When Bruno Mars and Cardi B. took the stage to perform their hit, EVERYONE was wearing it! Since fans loved the visual, Bruno and Cardi delivered more of the 90s-steeped vibe. The performance took us way, way back. It was live!
That was just the beginning of a great night for Bruno! He took home the three top prizes of the night as he won Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Finally, he won Album of the Year.
While producers cut him off for his first two awards, they gave him a bit more time to say his Thank Yous and share his story while accepting the award and closing out the show.
Kendrick Has His Moment
The 60th Grammys started out on a high note for Kendrick Lamar as he opened the awards show with a performance that would stop anyone in the tracks. Starting with a troop of soldier marching in time to his music, Kendrick had a slick entrance on stage. There were whole movements to his set, punctuated by cameos from U2 and Dave Chappelle.
Moments later, he won the Best Rap/Sung Performance award for Loyalty, his duet with Rihanna. He was gracious enough to share the moment with Rihanna, who was nothing but excited for the lyricist and thanked him for the opportunity to work together.
Kendrick didn’t need to stray too far from the stage since he’d get called back up to the podium as he also snagged the award for Best Rap Album. He promptly thanked God. However, he also articulated why hip-hop has always been an art form and how it has shaped his world. All told, Kendrick won five of the seven awards he was nominated for this, including Best Music Video and Best Rap Song for Humble. Not too bad!
Childish Gambino Supplies Sweet Sounds
In case you forgot how talented Donald Glover is, he put on his finest all-white ensemble to sing Terrified. It was a simple set up, but Childish Gambino did not need more than a stage and a mic to mellow the audience out with his solid falsetto. Towards the end, however, Donald had JD McCrary come up on stage, and they got into a little vocal battle. The winner? Everyone blessed enough to listen in! You’ll be hearing more of JD when Disney’s live action version of The Lion King comes out because he’ll be playing Young Simba. Donald just wanted to introduce him to the world!
Dave Chappell Keeps It Short & Sweet
Dave Chappell didn’t have much to say when he won Best Comedy Album. From beginning to end, he had to have had the shortest acceptance speech of the night.
Major Key
Dj Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller took us to Miami and gave us something really artsy for Wild Thoughts. The lighting made everything look like a moving portrait, and there were a number of different art styles to enjoy.
The Sisterhood Storms The Stage
Janelle Monae brought the music industry into accountability in the #TimesUp movement as she introduced Kesha’s performance. In a time when women are really pushing through to be open about their experiences coping with sexual assault, and women demanding more accountability and an end to predatory behavior, Kesha’s performance was particularly poignant. Considering Kesha’s own difficult battle to detach her career from Dr. Luke, it was powerful to see her lead a chorus of women for Praying.
SZA Takes Us To Class
SZA graced the Grammy stage for Broken Clocks. She had a few issues keeping her monitors in place, but she didn’t miss a beat. She simply made her adjustments and continued on with her melody as if nothing happened. Her performance was so good, we had to watch it again.
Hillary Clinton Reads Donald Trump
Grammy host James Corden mused about what auditions for the audio version of Fire & Fury might sound like, and he brought in some famous friends to bring his vision to life. John Legend made it sound too refined. DJ Khaled got way too hype. Snoop Dogg couldn’t have cared less. Cardi B couldn’t believe what she was reading. But, Hillary Clinton hit just the right note. If the author could get her to read for the audiobook, that might be something we’d consider buying!
Politics Take Center Stage
Over the course of the last year, several political issues have occupied the consciousness of the American people. We’ve had to stop pretending like we can only care about one thing at a time–or that one issue is more important than another.
Throughout the evening there were calls to actions about immigration, sexual misconduct and exploitation, and even racial inequality. But Logic summed everything up as he ended the last performance of the night by reaching out to as many marginalized communities as possible to make it known that there are people who support them.
The Carters Came To Slay
Jay Z may never have gotten an award tonight, but his family got lots of love from the camera. Seeing their look for the night, we can see why! Best of all, Blue Ivy could be seen telling her parents to chill out at one point. Apparently, they were at an 8, and needed them at a 5.
Blue Ivy telling Beyoncé and Jay Z not to clap at the #Grammys is internet gold https://t.co/sUs5oPxy7J pic.twitter.com/J1VYQ9U3we
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 29, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Latest:
- Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Could Morgan Freeman Lose To Peter Dinklage In The Super Bowl Rap Battle? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Returns To Reality TV
- Maria More Reveals The 3 Basic Necessities For Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Elementary School Student Questions Teacher About Columbus Day Lies
- Kendu Isaacs Wants More Money From Mary J. Blige
- RHOA Recap: Eva Marcille Comes Through With Shady News About Cynthia’s New Boo
- Bruno Mars Wins Big At 2018 Grammy Awards
- Will Rihanna Outsell The Kardashian Beauty Brands?
- Why Post Malone Believes Being A White Rapper Is A “Struggle”
60th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
60th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 1 of 99
2. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 99
3. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - BackstageSource:Getty 3 of 99
4. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - BackstageSource:Getty 4 of 99
5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 5 of 99
6. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 99
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 99
8. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 8 of 99
9. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 9 of 99
10. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 10 of 99
11. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 11 of 99
12. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 12 of 99
13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 13 of 99
14. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 14 of 99
15. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOWSource:Getty 15 of 99
16. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 99
17. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 17 of 99
18. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 99
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - BackstageSource:Getty 19 of 99
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 20 of 99
21. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 99
22. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 22 of 99
23. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 23 of 99
24. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 24 of 99
25. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 25 of 99
26. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:WENN 26 of 99
27. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 27 of 99
28. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 28 of 99
29. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 29 of 99
30. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 30 of 99
31. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 31 of 99
32. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 32 of 99
33. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 33 of 99
34. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 34 of 99
35. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 35 of 99
36. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 36 of 99
37. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 37 of 99
38. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 38 of 99
39. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 39 of 99
40. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 40 of 99
41. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 41 of 99
42. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 42 of 99
43. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 43 of 99
44. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 44 of 99
45. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 45 of 99
46. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 46 of 99
47. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 47 of 99
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 48 of 99
49. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 49 of 99
50. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 50 of 99
51. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 51 of 99
52. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 52 of 99
53. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 53 of 99
54. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 54 of 99
55. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 55 of 99
56. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 56 of 99
57. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 57 of 99
58. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 58 of 99
59. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 59 of 99
60. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 60 of 99
61. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 61 of 99
62. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 62 of 99
63. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 63 of 99
64. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 64 of 99
65. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 65 of 99
66. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 66 of 99
67. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 67 of 99
68. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 68 of 99
69. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 69 of 99
70. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 70 of 99
71. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 71 of 99
72. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 72 of 99
73. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 73 of 99
74. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 74 of 99
75. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 75 of 99
76. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 76 of 99
77. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 77 of 99
78. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 78 of 99
79. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 79 of 99
80. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 80 of 99
81. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 81 of 99
82. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 82 of 99
83. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 83 of 99
84. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 84 of 99
85. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 85 of 99
86. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 86 of 99
87. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 87 of 99
88. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 88 of 99
89. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 89 of 99
90. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 90 of 99
91. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 91 of 99
92. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-awardSource:Getty 92 of 99
93. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 93 of 99
94. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 94 of 99
95. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 95 of 99
96. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 96 of 99
97. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 97 of 99
98. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 98 of 99
99. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 99 of 99
RELATED STORIES:
The Top 5 Blackest Moments At The 2017 Grammys
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joy Villa Turns Heads At 2018 Grammys With Anti-Abortion White Dress
Beyoncé Should Have Won ‘Album Of The Year’ At The Grammys