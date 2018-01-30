Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Celebrate Her Birthday In Egypt [PHOTOS]

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly seem to be going strong!
The couple recently went to Egypt to celebrate the RHOA star’s 47th birthday in style!
“Never in a million years did I think I’d actually visit #Egypt I’ve long romanticized about visiting this historically rich country-which is the first wonder of the world- and with my husband. Thank you for the most amazing birthday gift of my life!” the birthday girl wrote in a post on Instagram.
Never in a million years did I think I'd actually visit #Egypt I've long romanticized about visiting this historically rich country-which is the first wonder of the world- and with my husband. Thank you for the most amazing birthday gift of my life! #Cairo #gaza #pyramids #culture #history #africa #7wondersoftheworld #tripofifetime #happybirthday #kenyamoore #ThatsMrsDalyToYou
Before that, she also gave a little teaser, asking her followers where did they think she was on vacation:
As we previously reported, the couple was recentlyspotted with Kandi Burruss and her hubby Todd Tucker on a double date at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo. Apparently, the food was a hit.
“Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou,” Kenya wrote.
While Kenya’s home life may seem on the up and up, her future in the RHOA franchise seems a little shaky. According to PEOPLE, on the last episode of the show, Kenya stormed out while filming, threatening to never come back.
“I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” she shouted after being confronted about her bad behavior during a disastrous dinner with Housewives Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, their sisters and frequent RHOA guest Shamea Morton.
“I don’t give a f—. I don’t give a f— about any of them bitches. “Every time I do something positive it turns into some b——-.”
Welp!
Kenya had been accused of being rude while the ladies were in Houston giving back to Hurricane Harvey victims.
“I wasn’t rude to nobody at that event. F— these m———— hoes,” Moore screamed at her producer. “The whole table is f—— stupid as s—.”
She also explained that this is why her husband refuses to be on the show.
“That’s why Marc don’t wanna be part of this. Because every time you turn around and trash his f—— wife,” Moore said. “Sick of it! I don’t f—— gotta do s— no more. Take my m———— mic off.”
Hopefully, she can work it all out. In the meantime, happy birthday Kenya!!!
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Reads Peoples Life Stories Based Off Of Their Names! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tom Brady Ends Interview After Host Called His Daughter An “Annoying Little Pissant”
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Calls To Defend Crooked Church Pastor [EXCLUSIVE]
- Everyone Tries To Get Gary With Da Tea To Reform His Washcloth Habits [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat Talks About The Joy Of Surprising Her Auntie With A Puppy [EXCLUSIVE]
- How 84-Year-Old Quincy Jones Is Literally Living The Best Single Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- Idris Elba Dresses In All White For His Daughter’s Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]
- Headkrack’s Pastor Goes On Rant & Rebukes Trump’s Mama [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Celebrate Her Birthday In Egypt [PHOTOS]
- Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
'RHOA' Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes' Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty
'RHOA' Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes' Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty
1. The #RHOA Ladies Go All Out For Halloween1 of 13
2. NeNe Leakes & Gregg Leakes As A Roach & Exterminator2 of 13
3. NeNe Leakes & Gregg Leakes As A Roach & Exterminator3 of 13
4. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In "BAPS"4 of 13
5. Cynthia As 50 Cent5 of 13
6. Cynthia Bailey As 50 Cent & Sheree Whitfield As The Queen Of The Nile6 of 13
7. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise7 of 13
8. Kandi As Sexy Pennywise8 of 13
9. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In "BAPS"9 of 13
10. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise10 of 13
11. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise11 of 13
12. Kim Zolciak Biermann As A Playmate & Kroy Biermann As Hugh Hefner12 of 13
13. Porsha Williams As A Dead Bride & Kenya Moore As A Peacook (We Think)13 of 13
RELATED NEWS:
Kenya Moore And Kandi Burruss Do Double Date
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth + Addresses Pregnancy Rumors
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend With Imaginary Victimhood