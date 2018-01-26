Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested

Suge Knight has been in prison for quite some time and has gone through several different lawyers. According to Revolt, two of his former lawyers, Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culepepper were arrested. They were allegedly “accessories after the fact.”

Follow @TheRSMS

Fletcher was arrested for a felony for, “harboring, concealing or aiding a person whom you know has committed a felony, in order to protect him or her from arrest, trial, conviction and/or sentencing.” Culpepper was arrested for the same charge. Five months ago they were accused of witness tampering Knight’s pending murder case and both attorneys are now being held on $1 million bail.

RELATED: Are Police Listening In On Suge Knight’s Calls To His Lawyers?

RELATED: Will Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Be Able To Pay Back This Hefty Sum? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Suge Knight’s Fiancee Is Looking At Prison Time [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 24 photos Launch gallery Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 1. C- Murder Source:Getty Images 1 of 24 2. Tupac Source:Getty Images 2 of 24 3. Lil’ Wayne Source:Getty Images 3 of 24 4. Cassidy Source:Getty Images 4 of 24 5. Slick Rick Source:Getty Images 5 of 24 6. Shyne Source:Getty Images 6 of 24 7. Remy Ma Source:Getty Images 7 of 24 8. Gucci Mane Source:Getty Images 8 of 24 9. T.I. Source:Getty Images 9 of 24 10. BG Source:Getty Images 10 of 24 11. G-Dep Source:Getty Images 11 of 24 12. Fat Joe Source:Getty Images 12 of 24 13. Beanie Sigel Source:Getty Images 13 of 24 14. Lil’ Kim Source:Getty Images 14 of 24 15. Chief Keef Source:Getty Images 15 of 24 16. Ja Rule Source:Getty Images 16 of 24 17. Lil Boosie Source:Getty Images 17 of 24 18. Wiz Khalifa Source:Getty Images 18 of 24 19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard Source:Getty Images 19 of 24 20. Mystikal Source:Getty Images 20 of 24 21. Snoop Dogg Source:Getty Images 21 of 24 22. Foxy Brown Source:Getty Images 22 of 24 23. Notorious B.I.G. Source:Getty Images 23 of 24 24. Black Rob Source:Getty Images 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time