Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons

Although model Kimora Lee and ex-husband Russell Simmons split over a decade ago, the mommy of four recently took to Instagram to weigh in on the recent sexual assault allegations aimed at the music mogul.

We previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement sweeps Hollywood.

Kimora, who shares two children with the devout vegan, has been mum in the wake of the allegations until now.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her defense of Simmons is carefully worded–she affirms his character without dismissing the claims.

“I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents, and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing I have known in all that time,” she continues.

She goes on to stand in solidarity with victims, while insisting no one should be “condemned legally without due process and a fair trial.”

