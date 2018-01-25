Chamillionaire Calls Out Fans For Buying Into Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s been a while since we’ve heard Chamillionaire on the radio, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making big moves. Recently, the “Ridin’ Dirty” rapper donated some money to the family of a Mexican immigrant who was deported after living in the states for decades. Though he received a lot of praise, he also received a significant amount of backlash from fans who don’t understand “why a black man would want to help Mexicans.”

Chamillionaire took his Instagram in a video, explaining his personal history with Mexican folks in his native Texas, and why we can’t allow ourselves to believe that we’re separate from each other. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ben Carson Calling Slaves “Immigrants” Is Harmful [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why Immigration Policy Isn’t Just About Latino People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Rules About Going Number 2 In Other People’s Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 1. Kanye West joined Russell Simmons for the Occupy Wall Street protests. Source:Splash 1 of 20 2. Jay Z and the Brooklyn Nets stand in solidarity with Eric Garner. Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Dave Chappelle posed with his hands up for Mike Brown on the red carpet. Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. J. Cole joined the protests in Ferguson after Mike Brown’s death. Source:Twitter 4 of 20 5. Q-Tip joined the Mike Brown protests in New York. Source:Twitter 5 of 20 6. Beyonce and Jay Z supported Trayvon Martin’s parents after his death. Source:Wenn 6 of 20 7. Russell Brand joined the Occupy Wall Street protests. Source:Splash 7 of 20 8. Not only did Lupe Fiasco join the OWS protest, but he named a song after it. Source:Twitter 8 of 20 9. Mark Ruffalo joined the human climate campaign. Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Russell Simmons was joined by Katy Perry and Russell Brand during OWS. Source:Twitter 10 of 20 11. Jay Leno protested the Brunei Hotels in Beverly Hills. Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Susan Sarandon joined OWS protests. Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Al Sharpton always gets his voice out to the masses during times of protest. Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Rev Run, Minister Benjamin Chavez Muhammad, and Alicia Keys at the Mobilization for Education Hip-Hop Summit Action Network’s protest of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s proposed education budget cuts. Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Anne Hathaway protested at Union Square for the Occupy Wall Street campaign with her boyfriend Adam Shulman. Source:Splash 15 of 20 16. George Clooney spoke during “Save Darfur: Rally To Stop Genocide.” Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Actor Sean Penn and Reverend Jesse Jackson marched with activists during an anti-war rally. Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Spokesperson Hayden Panettiere at a conference for her Save the Whales campaign. Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged a ‘bed-in for peace’ and intended to stay in bed for seven days as a protest against war and violence in the world. Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Chris Brown, Wale, Nelly and a few more celebs posed with their hands up in support of Mike Brown. Source:IG 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)