Michigan State University May Allow People To Research Records On Slavery With New Database [VIDEO]

Posted 1 hour ago

Posted 1 hour ago
Recreation Of Life On A Pre Civil War Plantation

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Have you ever wanted to research records on slavery? According to VIBE, Michigan State University had a new research project known as “Enslaved: The People of the Historic Slave Trade.” This will allow student to search and learn about their enslaved ancestors.

The university was able to receive $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Walter Hawthorn, professor and chair of MSU’s history department said, “By linking data compiled by some of the world’s foremost historians, it will allow scholars and the public to learn about individuals’ lives and to draw new, broad conclusions about processes that had an indelible impact on the world.”

The database will allow students to track back to the 1800’s during a period of slavery. Users will also be able to create maps, charts as well as track different enslaved populations. The project is supposed to be completed in 18 months, but we will keep you posted on when this database is out.

