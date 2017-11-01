Slavery Simulation Game Sparks Outrage At Elementary School

An online game that stimulates slavery has trivialized some of the most traumatic flashpoints of African-American history, several parents at one Phoenix elementary school and a Black Lives Matter Phoenix vice chairman said recently.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Shock and anger over “Mission US: Flight To Freedom,” a game allowing students to “adopt the persona” of 14-year-old enslaved girl Lucy King, has caught officials’ attention at Emerson Elementary School in Phoenix, The Arizona Republic reported. Lucy must avoid beatings and a slave master to escape a Kentucky plantation in one of the game’s formats. Parents, especially those who lived through the civil rights era, have cried foul.
“I found out about it last week, when my son told me what happens in the game,” said De’Lon Brooks, whose seventh-grader attends Emerson, a K-8 school. “…As a parent and as someone who grew up under civil-rights (movement) members, I couldn’t allow my son to be subjected to that without my permission.”
How “something racist and sexist could’ve been used and nobody said anything” was an important issue to JJ Johnson, the BLM-Phoenix official who met with district officials Tuesday to urge its removal.
The district agreed with BLM and parents’ serious concerns and were taking the issue to its administration “to be reviewed quickly,” said Phoenix Elementary district spokeswoman Sara Bresnahan. Officials blocked access to “Mission US” on Tuesday, but were still unsure about how many students played the game or how the simulation made its way into the classroom.
The game’s name was missing from the district’s “pacing guide,” an online repository of instructional tools available to teachers. However, the “City of Immigrants” mission involving a 14-year-old Jewish girl immigrating to New York from Russia in 1907 was on the list, Bresnahan said.
Officials knew of only one seventh-grade classroom that had used the simulation and were checking whether other teachers in the district’s 13 elementary schools had used the game as well.
Surprisingly, “Mission US” has earned nearly 20 awards and honors since The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Humanities provided funding for its development. The “Flight to Freedom” simulation debuted in 2012, the Daily Mail reported.
However, criticisms have come from several teachers and tech specialists about the game, particularly the way it was “downplaying hundreds of years of suffering.”
“It doesn’t make sense for any educator with a clear understanding of what’s going on in society … to think that anything like this would be appropriate for a bunch of elementary-schoolers,” Brooks said.
The Latest:
- Slavery Simulation Game Sparks Outrage At Elementary School
- Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: “He Told Me It Was My Fault”
- Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of Child Molestation
- New Twitter Policy Could Possibly Effect “Black Twitter”
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
1. Akkitta Wellington CopelinSource:StudioBooth 1 of 46
2. Nancy WardSource:StudioBooth 2 of 46
3. Keith SchenckSource:StudioBooth 3 of 46
4. Patricia VestalSource:StudioBooth 4 of 46
5. Patrick WilliamsSource:StudioBooth 5 of 46
6. Michael Scott JonesSource:StudioBooth 6 of 46
7. Gloria Boyce-CharlesSource:StudioBooth 7 of 46
8. Karen AdebiyiSource:StudioBooth 8 of 46
9. Jacueline FosterSource:StudioBooth 9 of 46
10. Ronna MoraSource:StudioBooth 10 of 46
11. Lois SanfordSource:StudioBooth 11 of 46
12. Robert ThompsonSource:StudioBooth 12 of 46
13. Mark McPheeSource:StudioBooth 13 of 46
14. Brenda RickettsSource:StudioBooth 14 of 46
15. Shirley TolliverSource:StudioBooth 15 of 46
16. Raleigh SwintonSource:StudioBooth 16 of 46
17. Maxine LewisSource:StudioBooth 17 of 46
18. Rev. Kevin MCallSource:StudioBooth 18 of 46
19. Frank WyattSource:StudioBooth 19 of 46
20. Jaynaea Dillard-StrothersSource:StudioBooth 20 of 46
21. JewelSource:StudioBooth 21 of 46
22. Kayla WolfSource:StudioBooth 22 of 46
23. Tylik McMillianSource:studio booth 23 of 46
24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. RomulusSource:studio booth 24 of 46
25. Lynette & Dana WilliamsSource:studio booth 25 of 46
26. Dwayne LoveSource:studio booth 26 of 46
27. Marc DanielsSource:StudioBooth 27 of 46
28. Shaquille BurnsSource:StudioBooth 28 of 46
29. Robert GoreSource:StudioBooth 29 of 46
30. Dr. Charles H. F. DavisSource:StudioBooth 30 of 46
31. Kerry M. Williams Sr.Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46
32. Darrell PriceSource:StudioBooth 32 of 46
33. Pastor Warren A. HallSource:StudioBooth 33 of 46
34. Adrienne ChambersSource:StudioBooth 34 of 46
35. James GraySource:StudioBooth 35 of 46
36. Pastor Terry BronsonSource:StudioBooth 36 of 46
37. Faith T. BlackburneSource:StudioBooth 37 of 46
38. Ilesha GrahamSource:StudioBooth 38 of 46
39. Lamar GrantSource:StudioBooth 39 of 46
40. Rosa JacksonSource:StudioBooth 40 of 46
41. Patricia JordanSource:StudioBooth 41 of 46
42. Katherine BassettSource:StudioBooth 42 of 46
43. Cheryl AndersonSource:StudioBooth 43 of 46
44. Byron JonesSource:StudioBooth 44 of 46
45. Mario MiddletonSource:StudioBooth 45 of 46
46. Rashid MausiSource:StudioBooth 46 of 46
SEE ALSO:
White Teachers Re-Enact Slavery, Act As Ship Captains, Duct Tape Students’ Wrists
Harvard Lays Bare Its Historical Ties To Slavery