Slavery Simulation Game Sparks Outrage At Elementary School

An online game that stimulates slavery has trivialized some of the most traumatic flashpoints of African-American history, several parents at one Phoenix elementary school and a Black Lives Matter Phoenix vice chairman said recently.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Shock and anger over “Mission US: Flight To Freedom,” a game allowing students to “adopt the persona” of 14-year-old enslaved girl Lucy King, has caught officials’ attention at Emerson Elementary School in Phoenix, The Arizona Republic reported. Lucy must avoid beatings and a slave master to escape a Kentucky plantation in one of the game’s formats. Parents, especially those who lived through the civil rights era, have cried foul.

Parents outraged after Phoenix elementary school students instructed to play slavery simulation game https://t.co/UdBo7Si06C pic.twitter.com/iYbdRsT40X — Blavity (@Blavity) October 12, 2017

“I found out about it last week, when my son told me what happens in the game,” said De’Lon Brooks, whose seventh-grader attends Emerson, a K-8 school. “…As a parent and as someone who grew up under civil-rights (movement) members, I couldn’t allow my son to be subjected to that without my permission.”

'I couldn't allow my son to be subjected to that.' #Phoenix parents shocked, upset by slavery-simulation game: https://t.co/mr2AAEN1ek pic.twitter.com/kIDl3RmzU9 — Maria Polletta (@mpolletta) October 11, 2017

How “something racist and sexist could’ve been used and nobody said anything” was an important issue to JJ Johnson, the BLM-Phoenix official who met with district officials Tuesday to urge its removal.

The district agreed with BLM and parents’ serious concerns and were taking the issue to its administration “to be reviewed quickly,” said Phoenix Elementary district spokeswoman Sara Bresnahan. Officials blocked access to “Mission US” on Tuesday, but were still unsure about how many students played the game or how the simulation made its way into the classroom.

The game’s name was missing from the district’s “pacing guide,” an online repository of instructional tools available to teachers. However, the “City of Immigrants” mission involving a 14-year-old Jewish girl immigrating to New York from Russia in 1907 was on the list, Bresnahan said.

Officials knew of only one seventh-grade classroom that had used the simulation and were checking whether other teachers in the district’s 13 elementary schools had used the game as well.

Surprisingly, “Mission US” has earned nearly 20 awards and honors since The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Humanities provided funding for its development. The “Flight to Freedom” simulation debuted in 2012, the Daily Mail reported.

However, criticisms have come from several teachers and tech specialists about the game, particularly the way it was “downplaying hundreds of years of suffering.”

“It doesn’t make sense for any educator with a clear understanding of what’s going on in society … to think that anything like this would be appropriate for a bunch of elementary-schoolers,” Brooks said.

The Latest:



Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 46 photos Launch gallery Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin Source:StudioBooth 1 of 46 2. Nancy Ward Source:StudioBooth 2 of 46 3. Keith Schenck Source:StudioBooth 3 of 46 4. Patricia Vestal Source:StudioBooth 4 of 46 5. Patrick Williams Source:StudioBooth 5 of 46 6. Michael Scott Jones Source:StudioBooth 6 of 46 7. Gloria Boyce-Charles Source:StudioBooth 7 of 46 8. Karen Adebiyi Source:StudioBooth 8 of 46 9. Jacueline Foster Source:StudioBooth 9 of 46 10. Ronna Mora Source:StudioBooth 10 of 46 11. Lois Sanford Source:StudioBooth 11 of 46 12. Robert Thompson Source:StudioBooth 12 of 46 13. Mark McPhee Source:StudioBooth 13 of 46 14. Brenda Ricketts Source:StudioBooth 14 of 46 15. Shirley Tolliver Source:StudioBooth 15 of 46 16. Raleigh Swinton Source:StudioBooth 16 of 46 17. Maxine Lewis Source:StudioBooth 17 of 46 18. Rev. Kevin MCall Source:StudioBooth 18 of 46 19. Frank Wyatt Source:StudioBooth 19 of 46 20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers Source:StudioBooth 20 of 46 21. Jewel Source:StudioBooth 21 of 46 22. Kayla Wolf Source:StudioBooth 22 of 46 23. Tylik McMillian Source:studio booth 23 of 46 24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus Source:studio booth 24 of 46 25. Lynette & Dana Williams Source:studio booth 25 of 46 26. Dwayne Love Source:studio booth 26 of 46 27. Marc Daniels Source:StudioBooth 27 of 46 28. Shaquille Burns Source:StudioBooth 28 of 46 29. Robert Gore Source:StudioBooth 29 of 46 30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis Source:StudioBooth 30 of 46 31. Kerry M. Williams Sr. Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46 32. Darrell Price Source:StudioBooth 32 of 46 33. Pastor Warren A. Hall Source:StudioBooth 33 of 46 34. Adrienne Chambers Source:StudioBooth 34 of 46 35. James Gray Source:StudioBooth 35 of 46 36. Pastor Terry Bronson Source:StudioBooth 36 of 46 37. Faith T. Blackburne Source:StudioBooth 37 of 46 38. Ilesha Graham Source:StudioBooth 38 of 46 39. Lamar Grant Source:StudioBooth 39 of 46 40. Rosa Jackson Source:StudioBooth 40 of 46 41. Patricia Jordan Source:StudioBooth 41 of 46 42. Katherine Bassett Source:StudioBooth 42 of 46 43. Cheryl Anderson Source:StudioBooth 43 of 46 44. Byron Jones Source:StudioBooth 44 of 46 45. Mario Middleton Source:StudioBooth 45 of 46 46. Rashid Mausi Source:StudioBooth 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

SEE ALSO:

White Teachers Re-Enact Slavery, Act As Ship Captains, Duct Tape Students’ Wrists

Harvard Lays Bare Its Historical Ties To Slavery