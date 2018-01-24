Tyler Perry is pretty private with his life, but one woman is ready to allegedly dish out everything. A woman that will be featured on “The Dr. Phil Show,” is claiming Perry not only is raising her child without her, but they are also married. According to BET, the crazy part is this woman has never seen nor talked to Perry.
She says in the clip, “I believe that Tyler Perry is raising my son.”The audience couldn’t believe what she was saying and just shook their heads. This is a crazy story, but watch the clip and give us your opinion about it.
RELATED: Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Support At-Risk Young Men
RELATED: Steve Harvey Sued Over Alleged Charity Fraud, Criticisms Of Oprah And Tyler Perry
RELATED: Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Woman Claims Tyler Perry Fathered Her Child [VIDEO]
- How 50 Cent Accidentally Made Millions
- Colin Kaepernick Receives $10K From T.I. Towards Million-Dollar Pledge [VIDEO]
- Is Venus Williams Engaged?
- Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Barney The Dinosaur Went From A Kids Show To Tantric Sex Business
- Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset
- Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]