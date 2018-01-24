Is Venus Williams Engaged?

Is Venus Williams following her younger sister Serena to the wedding chapel?

Follow @TheRSMS

The seven-time Grand Slam champ recently set off an Internet frenzy Tuesday when paps caught her sporting a diamond band on her ring finger as she walked through Sydney Airport with her millionaire boyfriend Nicholas Hammond, 25.

In the photos, Venus, 37, smiles as she walks through the terminal, hiding her hand under a large straw hat as she was joined by her mother Oracene Price and sister Isha. (View pics in the video above.)

Despite the rumors, a rep for Venus confirmed to MailOnline that the pair – who made their debut as a couple at the Australian Open earlier this month, are NOT engaged.

Venus was last seen with Nicholas in November in New Orleans, where she attended Serena’s wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They reportedly held hands as they walked through the city.

And according to PageSix, they looked happy at a December dinner in NYC. “They were cuddled up the entire time they were inside the restaurant, even kissing while waiting to be seated and continuing the affection at their table,” said a source.

Hammond is an heir to Walter Annenberg’s TV Guide fortune. “He’s a wealthy financier who goes between California and New York,” said a friend.

Although notoriously private, the pair are “head over heels for each other” according to PageSix.

The publication also reported that the two have regularly met up in Palm Beach, Florida over the past several months. “Nicky has met up with Venus in Palm Beach, where his family has a $20 million mansion as well as in the Hamptons, where they have a $20 million house,” said the source.

And it has impressed her that he has not bragged about their relationship. “She likes that he’s very private,” added the source.

The Latest:

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 25 photos Launch gallery Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids? Source:Getty Images 1 of 25 2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open Source:Getty Images 2 of 25 3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup Source:Getty Images 3 of 25 4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 4 of 25 5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000 Source:Getty Images 5 of 25 6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000 Source:Getty Images 6 of 25 7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics Source:Getty Images 7 of 25 8. Serena is pretty in pink 2001 French Open Source:Getty Images 8 of 25 9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US Open Source:Getty Images 9 of 25 10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit Source:Getty Images 10 of 25 11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships Source:Getty Images 11 of 25 12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit Source:Getty Images 12 of 25 13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004 Source:Getty Images 13 of 25 14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit Source:Getty Images 14 of 25 15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Source:Getty Images 15 of 25 16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 16 of 25 17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open Source:Getty Images 17 of 25 18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open Source:Getty Images 18 of 25 19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 19 of 25 20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open Source:Getty Images 20 of 25 21. Serena looks gorgeous in Pink Cheetah at the 2014 US Open Source:Getty Images 21 of 25 22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open Source:Getty Images 22 of 25 23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 23 of 25 24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics Source:Getty Images 24 of 25 25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics Source:Getty Images 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Is Venus Williams Engaged? Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.