Is Venus Williams Engaged?

Is Venus Williams following her younger sister Serena to the wedding chapel?
The seven-time Grand Slam champ recently set off an Internet frenzy Tuesday when paps caught her sporting a diamond band on her ring finger as she walked through Sydney Airport with her millionaire boyfriend Nicholas Hammond, 25.
In the photos, Venus, 37, smiles as she walks through the terminal, hiding her hand under a large straw hat as she was joined by her mother Oracene Price and sister Isha. (View pics in the video above.)
Despite the rumors, a rep for Venus confirmed to MailOnline that the pair – who made their debut as a couple at the Australian Open earlier this month, are NOT engaged.
Venus was last seen with Nicholas in November in New Orleans, where she attended Serena’s wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They reportedly held hands as they walked through the city.
And according to PageSix, they looked happy at a December dinner in NYC. “They were cuddled up the entire time they were inside the restaurant, even kissing while waiting to be seated and continuing the affection at their table,” said a source.
Hammond is an heir to Walter Annenberg’s TV Guide fortune. “He’s a wealthy financier who goes between California and New York,” said a friend.
Although notoriously private, the pair are “head over heels for each other” according to PageSix.
The publication also reported that the two have regularly met up in Palm Beach, Florida over the past several months. “Nicky has met up with Venus in Palm Beach, where his family has a $20 million mansion as well as in the Hamptons, where they have a $20 million house,” said the source.
And it has impressed her that he has not bragged about their relationship. “She likes that he’s very private,” added the source.
