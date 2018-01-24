Loni Love Addresses Ciara’s Post And Talks About The Shortage Of Black Men [VIDEO]

Singer, Ciara the other day went on Instagram and spoke about how women need to level up and not settle when looking for love. She also shared a video of Pastor Gray and him talking about how women can become wives. Twitter became outraged and the topic of discussion was talked about all over social media.
Loni Love of “The Real” decided to speak about it and gave some great points. She said, “Let’s tell the truth about why, I’m saying in the African-American community, why there is a shortage pool of available men. Why? Because of over incarceration, and the problem is, those are a lot of our brothers that we could be marrying,” she said. “If you’re growing up in say the projects, there are not a lot of men. And if those men are getting overly arrested, they can’t get a job, then that pool is limited. We have to fix the root problem, and the root problem is, why aren’t there enough available men so that women can get married? People want to be happy like Ciara. When she made this comment they were like, “You lucked up because you’re a celebrity, he was able to find you and you were able to find him but I’m sitting over here in the projects or I’m working every day and I can’t find dudes. Why? Because my dude is somewhere locked up! We need to start working on the facts, why are these brothers getting locked up so much? We need to work on this. Because if I have friends who are locked up over a $5 bag of weed, but now you got dispensaries where they can buy a $5 bag of weed, what is going on here?”
The ladies around the table listened to Love as she spoke and agreed with what she was saying. Ciara’s post was mostly about her situation, but a lot of people took offense to it. Like Love mentioned we must find the problem at the root of the situation. What are your thoughts about what Loni Love said?
