How “Dear White People” Is Surprising Fans This Season

Netflix Dear White People S1, Premiere LA Screening 2017

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Netflix’s hit show “Dear White People” returns soon with its second season and has so many surprises in store for fans. The show is about a group of Black millennial teenagers going through different issues in college and trying to tackle them. According to BET, during an interview cast members Nia Jervier and Marque Richardson spoke about what fans can expect this season.

Richardson said, “There’s a bunch of explosions, there’s car chases, bombs going off. It’s crazy. But the writers, they really wrote their asses off, and if Netflix allows what is on the paper to translate to the screen, minds are going to explode all over the place.”

Jervier talked about the table reads and how things are only getting better. She said, “Every time we read the new script, a new script for the next episode, we were all freaking out. There’s even an episode so crazy that all of the writers and producers in the room put their cell phones on to videotape us.” We look forward to seeing this season.

TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

13 photos Launch gallery

TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

[caption id="attachment_2868962" align="alignleft" width="776"] Source: FOX / Getty[/caption] 2016 was definitely a great year when it comes to Black women’s visibility in television! From scripted dramas such as Empire and Queen Sugar to hilarious comedies such as Insecure and black-ish to reality shows such as RHOA, on any given night, African-American women can turn on the TV and see a range of portrayals of ourselves. But what are the shows that we just can’t miss each week? According to a Nielsen’s “African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic” report, these were our top 20 programs from 2016:  

dear white people , NetFlix

