How “Dear White People” Is Surprising Fans This Season

Netflix’s hit show “Dear White People” returns soon with its second season and has so many surprises in store for fans. The show is about a group of Black millennial teenagers going through different issues in college and trying to tackle them. According to BET, during an interview cast members Nia Jervier and Marque Richardson spoke about what fans can expect this season.

Richardson said, “There’s a bunch of explosions, there’s car chases, bombs going off. It’s crazy. But the writers, they really wrote their asses off, and if Netflix allows what is on the paper to translate to the screen, minds are going to explode all over the place.”

Jervier talked about the table reads and how things are only getting better. She said, “Every time we read the new script, a new script for the next episode, we were all freaking out. There’s even an episode so crazy that all of the writers and producers in the room put their cell phones on to videotape us.” We look forward to seeing this season.

