Why Karrueche Tran Shouldn’t Have Had To Apologize For Tweet About Lean [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
This week, hip-hop said mourned the loss of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana, who was a known Lean user and died from symptoms that come with its abuse. Karrueche Tran took to Twitter to condemn lean, which has become a popular drug in the hip-hop community and subsequently has been taking lives left and right.

Karrueche’s input wasn’t received well, however, and Twitter users came for her. She apologized, but she really shouldn’t have had to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

