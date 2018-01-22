The U.K. Foreign Office has issued a warning to tourists to stay in their resorts after an uptick of deadly shootings sweeps Montego Bay, EurWeb reports.
Military personnel stepped in after 13 people were killed in the St. James parish of Montego Bay over the weekend.
“[Tourists] should follow local advice including restrictions in selected areas, and exercise particular care if traveling at night. [They] should stay in their resorts and limit travel beyond their respective security perimeters,” the U.K. travel advisory states.
The Canadian advisory used similar verbiage, explaining that traveling to the St. James Parrish poses “an extreme risk to your personal safety and security.”
Jamaica’s chief of defense, Major General Rocky Meade, said armed forces in the area are focusing on gang activity, targeting “those that are responsible for murders, lotto scamming, trafficking of arms and guns, and extortion.”
A U.S. state department advisory issued on January 10th urged Americans to exercise “extreme caution” when traveling to Jamaica, and to avoid some areas of Kingston and Montego Bay.
“Violent crime, such as home invasions, armed robberies, and homicide, is common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, even at all-inclusive resorts. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents,” the statement reads.
Local Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner reported the number of killings in 2018 is up from last year, with 38 homicides since the New Year.
335 people were killed in the St. James parish last year.
The Latest:
- Why Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Cut His Dreads [VIDEO]
- Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After 13 People Are Killed Over The Weekend
- Report: Black Employees At CNN & TBS Work “3 Times As Long” For Promotions
- Why DJ Mustard Quit Doing Lean [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
- Too Short Accused Of Rape
- Is Tracee Ellis Ross Demanding Too Much Pay For “Black-Ish?” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How O’Shea Jackson Jr. Re-Ignited 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered
- Could The Eagles Get Their Cinderella Story At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]
People We Lost In 2017 [PHOTOS]
People We Lost In 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Activist Erica Garner1 of 17
2. Singer Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge2 of 17
3. Bishop Eddie Long3 of 17
4. Father of Rock And Roll Chuck Berry4 of 17
5. Comedian Charlie Murphy5 of 17
6. Comedian And Activist Dick Gregory6 of 17
7. Actress Della Reese7 of 17
8. Iconic actor Robert Guillaume8 of 17
9. Fashion Designer and Project Runway Alum Mychael Knight9 of 17
10. 50s Singer Fats Domino10 of 17
11. Former NFL Star and Actor Bernie Casey11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13. “True Blood” Star Nelsan Ellis13 of 17
14. Rapper Fresh Kid Ice14 of 17
15. Rapper Prodigy15 of 17
16. Singer Cuba Gooding Sr.16 of 17
17. Actress Mary Tyler Moore17 of 17
SOURCE: EURWEB
RELATED LINKS
Track Queen: 12-Year-Old Jamaican Girl Blazes Through Track Meet While Wearing A Crown Of Flowers
Wha Gwaan? This Jamaican Patois Speaking Baby Doll Is Everything
‘Power’ Recap: The Jamaican Assassins Failed At Trying To Take Ghost Out