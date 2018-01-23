News
Home > News

Handcuffed Teen Being Thrown To The Ground By Officer Sparks Outrage [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
128 reads
Leave a comment
Traffic Violation

Source: A330Pilot / Getty

A La Mesa police officer is now under fire after slamming a handcuffed high school student to the ground. According to the LA Times, many want this officer removed from his duties and pay for what he did to the student. The 30-second video that has gone viral on social media has made many want to protest.

The 17-year-old student was suspended and allegedly refused to leave the school. The chief said, “As they were walking, the student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer. To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground.”

People are outraged because she was handcuffed and believed it wasn’t necessary to slam her to the ground. Aeiramique Blake, who is speaking for the teenager said, “No matter what was done or not done, that was not the appropriate way to handle a young lady. The community is completely outraged.” The incident is being investigated and we will keep you posted on what happens.

RELATED: Police Reports From Nelly Rape Case Leak

RELATED: Will Philadelphia Police Be Held Accountable For Latest Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man?

RELATED: Are Police Listening In On Suge Knight’s Calls To His Lawyers?

The Latest:

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

16 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading Handcuffed Teen Being Thrown To The Ground By Officer Sparks Outrage [VIDEO]

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

handcuff , Police , Teen , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show