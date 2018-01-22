Gary's Tea
Is Tracee Ellis Ross Demanding Too Much Pay For “Black-Ish?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 5 hours ago
The conversation around the gender wage gap in Hollywood is brewing strong. “Black-Ish” actress and Hollywood royalty Tracee Ellis Ross was apparently in renegotiations for her contract on the hit show, and reportedly asked for a raise close the gap between her pay and co-star Anthony Anderson‘s.

The thing is, Anthony Anderson is doing double-duty on Black-ish as an actor in the show and the executive producer, so of course his paychecks are heftier. Are her demands unreasonable? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

