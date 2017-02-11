Actor Allen Maldonado Talks Donald Trump-Themed “Black-ish” Episode [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The ABC hit show Black-ish had one of the most politically charged episodes in all of television this year when star Anthony Anderson spoke on the treatment of Black People in America and where we stand today. Black-ish co-star Allen Maldonado, who also took part in the scene talks to Radio One Vice President of Programming, Colby Colb about the intensity of the scene and more.
