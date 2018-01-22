24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards [PHOTOS]

312 reads Leave a comment
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
12 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 3 of 12
4. STERLING K. BROWNSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty 5 of 12
6. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE (L) AND STERLING K. BROWN (R)Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. CALEB MCLAUGHLINSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. SAMIRA WILEY (L) AND LAUREN MORELLI (R)Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. TANIKA RAYSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. LAURA GOMEZSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. AMANDA WARRENSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours