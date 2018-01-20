Polio has been very present in Nigeria and has plagued the people living there for quite some time. According to VIBE, the country has a debt to pay to Japan for the disease’s vaccinations. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are expected to pay off the $76 million debt to Japan over the next 20 years.
The payment will be made through their Gates Foundation. Reports state that Nigeria accounted for half of the world’s polio cases. In a tweet, Bill talked about how in 1988 there were 350,000 cases and last year just 21. Cases of polio are still found in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
RELATED: 30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt Repayment Company
RELATED: Freeway Rick Ross On Why Feels Rick Ross Owes Him Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bill And Melinda Gates To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Debt
- Why Kelis Wants To Buy A Farm
- Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Bow Wow On Enjoying Hanging Out With His 7-Year-Old Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Kodak Black Was Arrested While On Instagram Live [VIDEO]
- Did Omarosa Secretly Record Conversations Inside The White House?
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott Of Netflix
- Rickey Smiley Talks About Getting Comfortable Talking With Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Toya Wright Overreacting To Reginae Carter’s Portrayal On “Growing Up Hip-Hop?” [EXCLUSIVE]