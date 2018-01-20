News
Bill And Melinda Gates To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Debt

Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates

Source: Chris Radburn – PA Images / Getty

Polio has been very present in Nigeria and has plagued the people living there for quite some time. According to VIBE, the country has a debt to pay to Japan for the disease’s vaccinations. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are expected to pay off the $76 million debt to Japan over the next 20 years.

The payment will be made through their Gates Foundation. Reports state that Nigeria accounted for half of the world’s polio cases. In a tweet, Bill talked about how in 1988 there were 350,000 cases and last year just 21. Cases of polio are still found in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

