Bill And Melinda Gates To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Debt

Polio has been very present in Nigeria and has plagued the people living there for quite some time. According to VIBE, the country has a debt to pay to Japan for the disease’s vaccinations. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are expected to pay off the $76 million debt to Japan over the next 20 years.

In 1988, there were 350,000 new polio cases. Last year, there were just 21. Here’s what made this progress possible: https://t.co/wpTTpyg0VF pic.twitter.com/qW5chL09rl — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2018

The payment will be made through their Gates Foundation. Reports state that Nigeria accounted for half of the world’s polio cases. In a tweet, Bill talked about how in 1988 there were 350,000 cases and last year just 21. Cases of polio are still found in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

RELATED: 30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt Repayment Company

RELATED: Freeway Rick Ross On Why Feels Rick Ross Owes Him Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: