Series About #MeToo Movement Coming To PBS

The #MeToo movement continues to take the world by storm as victims of sexual harassment continue to tell their stories. According to Huffington Post, PBS will run a series called “#MeToo, Now What.” The show will focus on workplace sexual harassment and working to end it.
Zainab Salbi, a humanitarian and founder of Women for Women International will host the series. She said about the series, “In order for this conversation to create true cultural change, we must talk with the man on the street, in our lives, our colleagues and friends. Equally, we need to have the conversation with the women in our lives to examine why, when we’ve seen sexual misconduct, we’ve often looked the other way when it didn’t impact us directly.”
The series will feature different men and women and will try to find answers to certain questions like, how do we end this and “how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?” Other topics such as equal pay, gender discrimination and more will also be discussed.
