NeNe Leakes Makes Bank Off Of Her Mugshot

NeNe Leakes is turning shade into gold with her latest product.

When Sheree Whitfield called her out for having a mugshot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe wasn’t upset. After she roasted Sheree to a crisp for the remark, NeNe saw an opportunity to turn her past into a fashion statement.

The RHOA grand dame pulled out her mugshot and put it on an off-the-shoulder shirt. And she’s selling it at her store Swagg Boutique in Atlanta!

NeNe took a moment from being high-level petty to open up about how her mughshot is part of a past that turned her into the woman she is today.

“Growing up without my mother or father i experienced many growing pains but without them, i could not be who i am or have accomplished the things that i have today,” she wrote. “Your past does NOT determine your future. From Trial to Triumph.”

Just in case you forgot that NeNe does not play, she posted this pic once her sentimental moment was over.

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched 17 photos Launch gallery NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched 1. Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe is looking better than ever in a fabulous swimsuit. Check out her snatched evolution. Source:Instagram 1 of 17 2. NeNe SLAYED the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 in a stunning Walter Collection gown. 2 of 17 3. NeNe shows just a hint of skin in sexy black in 2016. Source:Getty 3 of 17 4. NeNe always serves in a good black gown. Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. NeNe shows off a daring split at NYFW in 2015. Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. We love how NeNe embraces her curves, here in a plunging neckline. 6 of 17 7. NeNe Leakes visits ‘Extra’ at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square in April of 2015. 7 of 17 8. NeNe breaks fashion rules in horizontal stripes. 8 of 17 9. NeNe looking fabulous in olive tones. Source:Getty 9 of 17 10. NeNe embraces her curves in a sexy, off-the-shoulder LBD. Source:Getty 10 of 17 11. NeNe shows off her curves in red on the runway in 2014 Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. NeNe Leakes Source:Getty 12 of 17 13. NeNe shows off her fab legs in 2014 post Met-gala Source:Getty 13 of 17 14. NeNe looking fab in Dior Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. NeNe rocks a fab blue blazer and heels. Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. NeNe loves a good leather pant. Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. NeNe Leakes Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading NeNe Leakes Makes Bank Off Of Her Mugshot NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

