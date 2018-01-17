Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jackée Harry Confirms “Sister, Sister” Reboot And Folks Are Hype!

A generation of viewers celebrate.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
54 reads
Leave a comment
SISTER SISTER

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Jackée Harry appeared on Steve this Tuesday and said three words that sent the 90s generation in a frenzy.

Many folks remember Jackée playing Tia’s mom, Lisa Landry, on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister. 

Now, after many rumors that the show was getting a reboot, Jackée confirmed the news by telling Steve Harvey, “Yea, it’s happening.” Check out the clip below.

The beloved leads of the show, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, have yet to confirm the news themselves, but Twitter wasn’t waiting on them. Swipe through to check out people’s reaction to the reboot news!

Jackee Harry , Sister

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jackée Harry Confirms “Sister, Sister” Reboot And Folks Are Hype!

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show