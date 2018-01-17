Jackée Harry Confirms “Sister, Sister” Reboot And Folks Are Hype!

Jackée Harry appeared on Steve this Tuesday and said three words that sent the 90s generation in a frenzy.

Many folks remember Jackée playing Tia’s mom, Lisa Landry, on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister.

Now, after many rumors that the show was getting a reboot, Jackée confirmed the news by telling Steve Harvey, “Yea, it’s happening.” Check out the clip below.

The beloved leads of the show, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, have yet to confirm the news themselves, but Twitter wasn’t waiting on them. Swipe through to check out people’s reaction to the reboot news!

