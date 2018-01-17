There has been an international outrage over Liam Mango, the five-year-old model, who wore a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie for an H&M advertisement. Protests have occurred in South Africa, forcing 17 stories to temporarily close. Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, briefly spoke out on social media, claiming “it wasn’t a big deal.” Now, she and the boy’s father did their first interview with Good Morning Britain.
Huh?
Terry, who lives in Sweden, explained she didn’t see a racism in the hoodie, “I wouldn’t see such a connection to anything other than my son modelling a shirt. Until the controversy now, with the whole furor that is going on, then you kind of look back and wonder if you had noticed it, what would be our initial, or my initial, response to it.”
Terry also said that she didn’t think it was an overreaction, “It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism, everyone should act differently based on their opinions of what racism is.” Terry said she has been called a monkey and experienced racism, but she still did not see the connection.
In addition, the controversy has affected the family with threats forcing them move out of their home.
Watch the interview below:
Terry Mango’s interview is much more measured than her original posts on social media. See below:
The mother of the young boy wearing the “monkey” sweater has come forward to respond to everyone defending her son, she says stfu and stop being so damn sensitive 😅 At this point, I’m now over it 🤦🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ But in her defense, by the way she says “she’s his mum” tells me they are from another country, maybe she doesn’t completely understand our racial stereotypes in America….??🤔😳 #TeaTENDERS
The controversy made G-Eazy and The Weeknd, who have cut ties with the brand, The Cut reported.
The Latest:
- Reginae Carter Explains What The Public Gets Wrong About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Parents Of The Child Who Modeled H&M “Monkey” Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview [VIDEO]
- 9 Serious Reasons Why Arizona Senate Candidate Joe Arpaio Is Dangerous
- Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
- Man Arrested For Trying To Wear All His Clothes Onboard A Plane Instead Of Paying Baggage Fee
- Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Support At-Risk Young Men
- Why Black Tony Can’t Breathe [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Customer Curses Out Operator About Gas Bill [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism On “House Of Cards” Set
- Paternity Test Tuesday: Did The Personal Trainer Make Her Sweat And Father Her Child? [EXCLUSIVE]
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
1. Redefining Our PowerSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Da King!2 of 14
3. Bow Down!3 of 14
4. The Coolest Ever!4 of 14
5. Making Lemonade Out Of Lemons5 of 14
6. The Greatest!6 of 14
7. Black Boy Joy!7 of 14
8. It's Handled!8 of 14
9. Heaven Sent!9 of 14
10. The King Of Pop10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12. The King and Queen!12 of 14
13. Caution Is Right!13 of 14
14. Yes It Is!14 of 14
RELATED NEWS:
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’ Sweatshirt
Jennifer Hudson Sits Front Row At Versace H&M Fashion Show
Nicki Minaj And Prince To Perform At Versace For H&M Launch!