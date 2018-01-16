Paternity Test Tuesday: Did The Personal Trainer Make Her Sweat And Father Her Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Paternity Test Tuesday and the team speaks to Shanteria and Clifford about their son. The couple is about to get married and in counseling Shanteria admitted to cheating on Clifford with her personal trainer. In order to move forward Clifford needs to know if the baby is his or not.
Headkrack talked about how Shanteria only sampled sex a couple of times with her trainer. Shanteria mentioned that Clifford is the only father that her son knows and she wants to be with him. Who is the father, the personal trainer or Clifford?
