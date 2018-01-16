Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up For Tidal

374 reads Leave a comment
Indie kingpin Nipsey Hussle gave some game to upcoming artists looking to get paid fairly for their work.
According to Neighborhood Nip, YouTube only pays $690 for 1 million streams, compared to Tidal’s $12,500.
Apple Music pays $7,350, Spotify and Amazon Music both pay a little over $4,000 per million streams.
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
12 photos Launch gallery
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
1. “Me and my Loc” – NipseySource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Lauren and Mr. Cool.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. He got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Riding out in all black.Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Lauren admiring a G from afar.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Yacht life.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Cornrows and diamonds… Lauren’s #MCE.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. “CRENSHAW” – NipseySource:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Beauty and the beast.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. “LOUIS THA 13th w THA GOD.” – NipseySource:Instagram 10 of 12
11. “#WCW My crimee” – NipseySource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. “I fux w yo style. U should b somebody stylist.” – NipseySource:Instagram 12 of 12
