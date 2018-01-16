Entertainment News
Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up For Tidal

Nip says “don’t shoot the messenger” after revealing how much more Tidal pays artists for streams than YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Indie kingpin Nipsey Hussle gave some game to upcoming artists looking to get paid fairly for their work.

According to Neighborhood Nip, YouTube only pays $690 for 1 million streams, compared to Tidal’s $12,500.

Apple Music pays $7,350, Spotify  and Amazon Music both pay a little over $4,000 per million streams.

