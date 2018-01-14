White Woman Sprays Sulfuric Acid On Her Own Face, Blames It On Nonexistent Black Woman

Hatred and racism is deep…so deep that a white Staten Island, NY, woman recently sprayed her face with sulfuric acid and tried to blame it on a nonexistent Black woman.
Yeah, she tried it.
According to Inside Edition, Lizzie Dunn, 52, recently told CBS New York that she was attacked Monday morning by a stranger who she claimed tossed a caustic substance in her face, inflicting serious burns.
According to Dunn, the woman proceeded to throw acid on her face as a form of retaliation.
“It seemed like she was spraying a lot of times, like she had to keep pressing nozzle,” she said.
“With my right hand I tried to grab the can and knock it out of her hand and with the left hand I was trying to shield whatever spray she was misting on me.”
Dunn later stumbled into a local deli where they called 911 and she was rushed to a nearby hospital.
But after police pressed her for more details, they had serious suspicions that she was lying. Shortly after, Dunn admitted that she made up the story and did this to herself. While police are not sure why Dunn would do something so drastic, they explained that she has a long history of self-harm.
The New York Daily News reported that investigators believe she used a spray bottle to burn herself and was even boasted some older scars from previous self-inflicted injuries on her body. It’s not clear if the police will charge her for filing a false report.
Listen, we really do hope that Dunn gets the help she so sorely needs, but we also need for her to keep Black women out of her mouth from now on. Because at the end of the day, these #WhiteLies being told about African-Americans do nothing more than put our own lives at risk by the hands of the police.
