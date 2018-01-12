Headkrack Talks About His Crush On SZA In Flow N Go [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In today’s Flow N Go, Headkrack raps about Kevin Gates being released and had some things to share about SZA. Headkrack even shares some intimate details about them possibly meeting up. Da Brat rapped about being excited about going to see “Proud Mary.”

She also talked about the love she has for Obama because Trump is getting on her nerves. Headkrack also talked about the H&M hoodie mess and Alabama winning the NCAA Championship game. Da Brat almost lost her breath a couple of times but still kept up with Flow N Go.

