Freeway Rick Ross Details How Playing Tennis Taught Him To Hustle Out Of Poverty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Freeway Rick Ross came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talked about his whole background and how he talks came from the very bottom. He recalls the first time he noticed an “entrepreneurial spirit,” in himself, and making up his mind that he never wanted to be poor again- “it was embarrassing.” He talks about becoming really good at the sport of tennis, which he says saved him from gangbanging, but he managed to use the sport of tennis as an influence in the drug business. He explained that originally planned to use the money for a tennis career, and then began to use it to help his friends out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“The better you do, the easier it gets, and the more money you start to make,” Rick Ross explains how his involvement escalated. He talks about quitting the drug business a year and a half before he got arrested. Serving a life sentence in prison, he thought about the skills he had used to sell drugs. He then used the same skills to read and write, and eventually to do law, which he says is why he’s here today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals” Is Not A Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rick Ross Went To A New Level Of Petty For Latest Birdman Read [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rick Ross + Mr. Brainwash ‘Bo$$ Basel’ Album Listening Experience [PHOTOS] 68 photos Launch gallery Rick Ross + Mr. Brainwash ‘Bo$$ Basel’ Album Listening Experience [PHOTOS] 1. 1 of 68 2. 2 of 68 3. 3 of 68 4. 4 of 68 5. 5 of 68 6. 6 of 68 7. 7 of 68 8. 8 of 68 9. 9 of 68 10. 10 of 68 11. 11 of 68 12. 12 of 68 13. 13 of 68 14. 14 of 68 15. 15 of 68 16. 16 of 68 17. 17 of 68 18. 18 of 68 19. 19 of 68 20. 20 of 68 21. 21 of 68 22. 22 of 68 23. 23 of 68 24. 24 of 68 25. 25 of 68 26. 26 of 68 27. 27 of 68 28. 28 of 68 29. 29 of 68 30. 30 of 68 31. 31 of 68 32. 32 of 68 33. 33 of 68 34. 34 of 68 35. 35 of 68 36. 36 of 68 37. 37 of 68 38. 38 of 68 39. 39 of 68 40. 40 of 68 41. 41 of 68 42. 42 of 68 43. 43 of 68 44. 44 of 68 45. 45 of 68 46. 46 of 68 47. 47 of 68 48. 48 of 68 49. 49 of 68 50. 50 of 68 51. 51 of 68 52. 52 of 68 53. 53 of 68 54. 54 of 68 55. 55 of 68 56. 56 of 68 57. 57 of 68 58. 58 of 68 59. 59 of 68 60. 60 of 68 61. 61 of 68 62. 62 of 68 63. 63 of 68 64. 64 of 68 65. 65 of 68 66. 66 of 68 67. 67 of 68 68. 68 of 68 Skip ad Continue reading Freeway Rick Ross Details How Playing Tennis Taught Him To Hustle Out Of Poverty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Rick Ross + Mr. Brainwash ‘Bo$$ Basel’ Album Listening Experience [PHOTOS]