Peabo Bryson Announces Birth Of His Son

Legendary singer Peabo Bryson, 66, and his 36-year-old wife Tanya welcomed their first child together, a son, born on New Year’s Eve.
In a series of Tweets, Bryson, who has one older daughter from a prior relationship, and his wife expressed their excitement for their new baby boy, who Peabo referred to as “Kit Bryson/RobertKittrick-Peabo Bryson.”
On December 31, Peabo posted: “It is with honor and humility my lovely one and I announce the God given gift of Kit Bryson/RobertKittrick-Peabo Bryson to the world.”
The crooner followed up his announcement with some photos of himself chillin’ with his baby and wife, along with the caption: “Now the real journey begins With the greatest of blessings, our gift!! PB2018,” as in ‘Peabo Bryson 2018.
Watch:
Meanwhile, Bryson plans to release a new album soon, produced by the hit-making duo, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
According to his announcement on social media: “This year, in the first quarter. It’s already done. Production by the great Jam and Lewis team… New music is far more than rumor, it is a finished certainty, I’m happy to say!! Cheers!” Peabo wrote on Twitter.
