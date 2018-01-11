Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Peabo Bryson Announces Birth Of His Son

EURweb.com

Posted 2 hours ago
1.02K reads
Leave a comment

Legendary singer Peabo Bryson, 66, and his 36-year-old wife Tanya welcomed their first child together, a son, born on New Year’s Eve.

In a series of Tweets, Bryson, who has one older daughter from a prior relationship, and his wife expressed their excitement for their new baby boy, who Peabo referred to as “Kit Bryson/RobertKittrick-Peabo Bryson.”

On December 31, Peabo posted: “It is with honor and humility my lovely one and I announce the God given gift of Kit Bryson/RobertKittrick-Peabo Bryson to the world.”

The crooner followed up his announcement with some photos of himself chillin’ with his baby and wife, along with the caption: “Now the real journey begins With the greatest of blessings, our gift!! PB2018,” as in ‘Peabo Bryson 2018.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Last November, Peabo and his London-born wife made an appearance on Oprah’s OWN Network to dish about their relationship and baby.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Bryson plans to release a new album soon, produced by the hit-making duo, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

According to his announcement on social media: “This year, in the first quarter. It’s already done. Production by the great Jam and Lewis team… New music is far more than rumor, it is a finished certainty, I’m happy to say!! Cheers!” Peabo wrote on Twitter.

 Here’s a clip of Peabo and his wife announcing their baby news from the OWN show Checking Inn:

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

Continue reading Peabo Bryson Announces Birth Of His Son

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

Peabo Bryson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show