Kevin Hart recently shared on Instagram a new photo of his 6-week-old son Kenzo–and it’s adorable!
With his wife Eniko Hart holding their little bundle of joy, Kevin is in awe of how strong their little guy is.
“Wow #Harts#MySonHasPecsAlready#WelcometoTheGunShow,” he wrote.
Is it just us, or do they look like twins?!
Here’s another one:
During his opening monologue in Saturday Night Live last month, Kevin admitted that he wasn’t too excited about having a baby.
“When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn’t thrilled. I didn’t know if I wanted a baby. That’s just me being honest, don’t judge me,” he said.
As PEOPLE pointed out, he explained that the reason why he wasn’t initially excited was because he already had two children — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10.
“I told my wife, I said, ‘Babe, I got the best of both worlds. I did it. We married, so technically, those babies are your babies.’ ”
But Eniko wasn’t having it. Hart says she replied, “‘I know, but they old. I want new ones.’ ”
Clearly now, Hart is pretty excited about their newest addition. #ProudPapa
The Latest:
- White Supremacist Who Wanted To “Kill Black People” Charged With Attempted Terrorist Attack
- Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]
- Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating French Montana In The Raciest Way
- Kevin & Eniko Hart Share Adorable Pics Of Son Kenzo [PHOTOS]
- Wells Fargo Invests Over $6 Million In Black Entrepreneurship
- Prank Call: Man Wants To Exchange Condom That Doesn’t Fit Right [EXCLUSIVE]
- Special K Delivers Hilarious Stand-Up Set For Kevin Hart’s Network!
- Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 102-Year-Old Says She Stays Healthy With A Shot Of Hennessy Every Day
9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
1. Kevin Hart & Eniko ParrishSource:Instagram 1 of 3
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 3
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 3
RELATED NEWS:
Kevin Hart Reveals He Will Be Using His Cheating Scandal In His Upcoming Stand-Up Material
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo
Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was Married