Man Evelyn Lozada is not biting her tongue when it comes to these rumors that she and French Montana are hooking up!
While posting a pic of her lifting weights, a fan on Instagram didn’t want to hear about how much she could bench, they wanted to know if she and the “Unforgettable” rapper were having sex.
“French really pounding your culo cakes into sazon huh?”
The Basketball Wives star response was pretty graphic. She claims he was pounding her into a Spanish dish. Welp!
“Y sofrito,” she wrote.
In case you don’t know what sofrito is, it’s a delicious mixture composed of puree of onions, culantro leaves, garlic, green peppers, and chile peppers can be used as a foundation for stews and rice, Celebrity Insider noted.
Here they were together during New Year’s Eve.
As we previously reported, Evelyn and her fiancé Carl Crawford split up after being engaged for more than 4 years. Lozada started dating the Los Angeles Dodger left-fielder after she divorced former NFL player Chad Johnson. Crawford and Lozada share a three-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford.
Hey, do you Evelyn! Congrats to the new couple!
The Latest:
- White Supremacist Who Wanted To “Kill Black People” Charged With Attempted Terrorist Attack
- Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]
- Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating French Montana In The Raciest Way
- Kevin & Eniko Hart Share Adorable Pics Of Son Kenzo [PHOTOS]
- Wells Fargo Invests Over $6 Million In Black Entrepreneurship
- Prank Call: Man Wants To Exchange Condom That Doesn’t Fit Right [EXCLUSIVE]
- Special K Delivers Hilarious Stand-Up Set For Kevin Hart’s Network!
- Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 102-Year-Old Says She Stays Healthy With A Shot Of Hennessy Every Day
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
1. French began dating Trina in 2012.1 of 14
2. The two never confirmed their relationship publicly, but everyone knew.2 of 14
3. Trina publicly spoke about how she found out that French moved on via social media.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. She also said that she considered the Kardashian sisters friends until he started dating Khloe.4 of 14
5. They made a cute couple.5 of 14
6. Khloe Kardashian became French’s first public, high profile relationship.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. The two were clearly in love.7 of 14
8. She got the name Khlo’ Money from her French era.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Khloe and French traveled all over the world together.9 of 14
10. After French and Khloe split for the hundredth time, news broke that he was dating Sanaa Lathan.10 of 14
11. No one believed that French pulled the ultimate ’90s bae, but he did!Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. And he wasn’t afraid to show it.Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13. A few months after Iggy Azalea’s public breakup with Nick Young, she was spotted getting cozy with French.13 of 14
14. It’s pretty clear the pair are more than friends.14 of 14
What do you think of Evelyn and French Montana as a couple?
RELATED NEWS:
Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After ‘Basketball Wives’ Reunion
Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy And French Montana’s Bromance
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million Engagement Ring