Darlene McCoy “Even Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Araxie Entertainment and their partners The Marcell Williams Entertainment Agency announces Darlene McCoy’s new single “Even Me.” McCoy is a Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, recording artist and author. In 2011 fans loved “I Shall Live and Not Die.”
Her self-titled album, “Fallen In Love” earned two Dove Award nominations and made the soundtrack to “Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” “Even Me” has just been released for fans to purchase at all major digital retailers. McCoy said, “Music is my first love. I’ve been in radio for 8 years building and learning the dynamics of ministering to people from the radio platform. I am very excited to have the chance to share my heart and soul with the world again through music!” We are so happy for Darlene McCoy and wish her all the success.
25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]
