Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell

Kandi Burruss is making moves to protect her reputation as she wraps up a legal battle against a former employee.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a motion to seal the settlement of her court case against Johnnie Winston, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Kandi and Johnnie recently reached a agreement in the case, but it still needs to be approved. According to court documents, Kandi would like to keep the details of the settlement private to avoid public scrutiny and any potential further damage to her brand.

The Bravo reality star claims that bad press that got out about her during proceedings harmed her business because, as the motion states, Johnnie made her look like the “Boss from Hell” throughout the case.

“Ms. Burruss-Tucker’s business and professional reputation should not suffer here simply based on Burruss-Tucker’s celebrity status,” the filing states, “because the Parties’ have found that settling the matter will be less of a nuisance and drain on personal, and the Court’s resources, than continued litigation.”

There’s no word yet on whether a judge will approve her motion.

The Latest:

Kandi's Daughter Riley Burruss Through The Years [PHOTOS] 11 photos Launch gallery Kandi's Daughter Riley Burruss Through The Years [PHOTOS] 1. Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss & Kandi Burruss Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker's Wedding Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss & Todd Tucker Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Riley Burruss, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Riley Burruss & Kandi Burruss Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell Kandi's Daughter Riley Burruss Through The Years [PHOTOS]

RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss