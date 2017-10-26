Bernice Jenkins Overhears Frustrated Michael Jackson Teaching “Thriller” Steps In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins placed a long-overdue call to her dearly departed friend Cora! She talked with Cora, as well as the recently passed Robert Guillaume (also known affectionately as a “Benson”), Martin Luther King Jr., who was barbecuing for Halloween, Maya Angelou, who said a poem for Da Brat!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, they overheard Michael Jackson pushing through his frustration as he tried to teach the “Thriller” dance to everyone Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Is Trying Her Best To Sell Gospel Concert Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]