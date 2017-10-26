Bernice Jenkins
Home > Bernice Jenkins

Bernice Jenkins Overhears Frustrated Michael Jackson Teaching “Thriller” Steps In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 9 hours ago
78 reads
Leave a comment

Bernice Jenkins placed a long-overdue call to her dearly departed friend Cora! She talked with Cora, as well as the recently passed Robert Guillaume (also known affectionately as a “Benson”), Martin Luther King Jr., who was barbecuing for Halloween, Maya Angelou, who said a poem for Da Brat!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, they overheard Michael Jackson pushing through his frustration as he tried to teach the “Thriller” dance to everyone Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Is Trying Her Best To Sell Gospel Concert Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

4 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bernice Jenkins Overhears Frustrated Michael Jackson Teaching “Thriller” Steps In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Bernice Jenkins , Cora

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show