Fetty Wap Defends Drinking While Going 100 MPH

Fetty Wap got into some trouble over the weekend and will soon have to go back to court. According to Page Six, the rapper is now defending his drunk speed racing while going down the Gowanus Expressway. He mentioned that there “wasn’t no cars” on the road he was on.
While at his arraignment at the Brooklyn Criminal Court it was stated that he was going over 100 mph, but he didn’t harm anyone. He said, “I would never put people in danger. It was 2 o’clock in the morning. There wasn’t no cars behind us.” Fetty was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, speeding as well as driving without a valid license. The rapper will be back in court on December 12th.
