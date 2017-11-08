Fetty Wap Defends Drinking While Going 100 MPH

Fetty Wap got into some trouble over the weekend and will soon have to go back to court. According to Page Six, the rapper is now defending his drunk speed racing while going down the Gowanus Expressway. He mentioned that there “wasn’t no cars” on the road he was on.

While at his arraignment at the Brooklyn Criminal Court it was stated that he was going over 100 mph, but he didn’t harm anyone. He said, “I would never put people in danger. It was 2 o’clock in the morning. There wasn’t no cars behind us.” Fetty was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, speeding as well as driving without a valid license. The rapper will be back in court on December 12th.

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life 1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ. Source:Instagram 1 of 17 2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. Could Fetty date a member of the klan next? Source:Instagram 2 of 17 3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands. Source:Instagram 3 of 17 4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle. Source:Instagram 5 of 17 6. Bling, Bling all day. Source:Instagram 6 of 17 7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club. Source:Instagram 7 of 17 8. “In love with the money, I ain’t never letting go.” Source:Instagram 8 of 17 9. Boss Meetings. Source:Instagram 9 of 17 10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari. Source:Instagram 10 of 17 11. Sky Walking. Source:Instagram 11 of 17 12. “Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯” Source:Instagram 12 of 17 13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink. Source:Instagram 13 of 17 14. Proud Dad. Source:Instagram 14 of 17 15. First class in the air. Source:Instagram 15 of 17 16. “Dreamin’ ’bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯” Source:Instagram 16 of 17 17. Fetty and Wiz bro out. Source:Instagram 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Fetty Wap Defends Drinking While Going 100 MPH 17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life