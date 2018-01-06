Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee came through to talk about “Survivor’s Remorse,” which is about to be in its fourth season! They share which current TV show they would love to do a crossover episode, and which of the character’s they have played throughout their career that they would love to live the life of.

Tichina and RonReaco also talk about what some of their older, more iconic characters would be doing now. RonReaco updates us on the life of Tyreke on “Sister Sister,” and of course, Tichina talks about Pam from “Martin.” Then, Tichina and RonReaco dish about their fellow “Survivor’s Remorse” castmates, and what kind of shenanigans they think they get into. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On “Martin” [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Cast Of “Survivor’s Remorse” On What It’s Really Like Working With Mike Epps [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

’90s TV Nerds: Where Are They Now? 13 photos Launch gallery ’90s TV Nerds: Where Are They Now? 1. Alfonso Ribeiro – THEN 1 of 13 2. Alfonso Ribeiro NOW 2 of 13 3. Noah Gray-Cabey THEN 3 of 13 4. Noah Gray Cabey NOW 4 of 13 5. Chuckie Finster THEN 5 of 13 6. Chuckie Finster NOW 6 of 13 7. William Daniels THEN 7 of 13 8. William Daniels NOW 8 of 13 9. Milhouse Van Houten NOW 9 of 13 10. Dustin Diamond THEN 10 of 13 11. Dustin Diamond NOW 11 of 13 12. Jaleel White THEN 12 of 13 13. Jaleel White NOW 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading ’90s TV Nerds: Where Are They Now? ’90s TV Nerds: Where Are They Now?